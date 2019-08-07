COE premiums close higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 7).

The largest increase was in Category A, for cars 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp. Premiums closed at S$32,725, up from S$26,667 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$40,001 from S$39,406.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$27,800 from S$24,599 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,400, up from S$3,554 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$40,512 from S$39,889.

A total of 5,631 bids were received, with a quota of 3,506 COEs available.