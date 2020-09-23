COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

Singapore

File photo of vehicles along the Pan Island Expressway in Toa Payoh (Photo: Jeremy Long)

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 7).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$36,534, down from S$38,504 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$40,690 from S$40,989.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$33,089 from S$28,589 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,451, up from S$7,331 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$40,301 from S$41,001.

A total of 4,442 bids were received, with a quota of 2,889 COEs available.

