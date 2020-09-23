COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$38,504, up from S$37,766 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$40,989 from S$41,510.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$28,589 from S$26,644 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,331, down from S$7,399 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$41,001 from S$40,790.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 4,941 bids were received, with a quota of 3,262 COEs available.