COE premiums close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 9).

Except for motorcycles, prices in all other categories went up, with the largest increase in Category B.

Premiums in Category B, for larger and more powerful cars, rose to S$41,510 from S$38,802.



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$37,766, up from S$35,710 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$40,790 from S$38,110.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$26,644 from S$25,006 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,399, down from S$7,432 in the last exercise.



A total of 5,340 bids were received, with a quota of 3,259 COEs available.