Latest COE prices close mostly lower after latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 3).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$42,000, down from S$43,501 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$46,790 from S$50,100.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$45,001 from S$40,999 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,506, down from S$7,589 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$49,778 from S$51,900.

A total of 3,855 bids were received, with a quota of 2,976 COEs available.