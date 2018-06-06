COE premiums for larger cars fall to lowest in near 8 years

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for large and powerful cars closed the lowest in almost eight years in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 6).

Premiums in Category B fell to S$36,000 from S$37,989, the lowest since Jul 7, 2010 when it closed at S$35,909.



Advertisement

The COE prices for most vehicle categories closed lower on Wednesday.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$36,426, down from S$38,001.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$37,000 from S$38,700.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,001, down from S$7,115 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$29,902 from S$29,901 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 5,863 bids were received, with a quota of 4,290 COEs available.