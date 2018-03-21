COE premiums close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 21).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$38,000, down from S$38,830 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$37,010 from S$39,001.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$38,000 from S$39,000.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,602, down from S$8,009 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$35,001 from S$36,003 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 5,914 bids were received, with a quota of 4,301 COEs available.

