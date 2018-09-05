COE premiums close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended lower across the board for the second consecutive time, after the close of the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 5).



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$30,209, down from S$31,997 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$32,001 from S$32,429.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$31,801 from S$32,311.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,390, down from S$4,889 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$27,001 from S$29,902 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 7,278 bids were received, with a quota of 4,738 COEs available.

