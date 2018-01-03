COE premiums close mixed in first bidding exercise of 2018

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Jan 4).



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$41,400, up from S$38,200 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$45,289 from S$47,002.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$47,390 from S$48,011.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,701, up from S$7,501 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$40,101 from S$$45,112 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 6,375 bids was received, with a quota of 4,359 COEs available.