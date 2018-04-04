COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 4).



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$37,000, down from S$38,000 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$37,605 from S$37,010.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$38,039 from S$38,000.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,114, down from S$7,602 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$34,001 from S$35,001 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 5,997 bids were received, with a quota of 4,375 COEs available.