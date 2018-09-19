COE for small cars fall to S$28,000 in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 19).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$28,000, down from S$30,209 in the last exercise.

This is the second time the premium for smaller cars has dipped below $30,000 in recent months, after it hit an eight-year low of S$25,000 in July.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$31,307 from S$32,001.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$32,000 from S$31,801.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,214, down from S$4,390 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$27,104 from S$27,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,865 bids were received, with a quota of 4,835 COEs available.