COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 17).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$25,556, down from S$28,457 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$31,302 from S$31,301.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$32,900 from S$32,552.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,951, down from S$4,109 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$29,501 from S$28,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,117 bids were received, with a quota of 4,655 COEs available.