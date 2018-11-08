COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Nov 8).



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$28,199, up from S$25,556 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$32,302 from S$31,302.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$32,000 from S$32,900.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$2,509, down from S$3,951 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses remain unchanged at S$29,501.



A total of 7,856 bids were received, with a quota of 5,094 COEs available.