COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 23).
For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$26,170, up from S$25,556 in the last exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$33,989 from S$31,302.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$33,689 from S$32,900.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$2,889, down from S$3,951 in the last exercise.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$26,230 from S$29,501 in the previous bidding exercise.
A total of 7,790 bids were received, with a quota of 5,050 COEs available.