COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 3).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$28,457, up from S$28,000 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$31,301 from S$31,307.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$32,552 from S$32,000.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,109, the lowest since August 2017 and down from S$4,214 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$28,501 from S$27,104 in the previous bidding exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 6,673 bids were received, with a quota of 4,669 COEs available.