COE premiums close mostly higher in first bidding exercise of the year

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 9), the first tender of 2019.

The biggest increase was in Category B, for larger and more powerful cars. Premiums rose to S$32,200 from S$31,001, an increase of S$1,199.

Advertisement

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$25,920, up from S$25,501 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$27,002 from S$27,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,610, down from S$3,789 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$32,909 from S$31,809.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 7,169 bids were received, with a quota of 5,048 COEs available.