COE premiums close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

Cars, traffic in Singapore (File photo)
Roads take up more than 12% of Singapore's land. (Photo: TODAY)
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 7).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$38,830, up from S$36,810 in the last exercise. 

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$39,001 from S$39,000.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$39,000 from S$38,801.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,009, up from S$7,667 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$36,003 from S$36,859 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,434 bids were received, with a quota of 4,316 COEs available.

