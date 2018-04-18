COE premiums close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 18).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$38,510, up from S$37,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$37,330 from S$37,605.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$38,389 from S$38,039.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,115, up from S$7,114 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$34,202 from S$34,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,161 bids were received, with a quota of 4,334 COEs available.