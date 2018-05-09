COE premiums close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 9), the first tender under the May to July quota which saw fewer COEs made available.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$38,941, up from S$38,510 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$38,501 from S$37,330.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$38,600 from S$38,389.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,204, up from S$7,115 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$33,190 from S$34,202 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,781 bids were received, with a quota of 4,148 COEs available.

It was announced last month that the overall number of COEs will shrink by about 4 per cent from the previous quarter, with 24,614 COEs available across vehicle categories for the May to July quarter.



It is the second quota where the zero vehicle growth rate has applied.



