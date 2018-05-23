COE premiums close mostly lower in latest bidding

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$38,001, down from S$38,941 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$37,989 from S$38,501.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$38,700 from S$38,600.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,115, down from S$7,204 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$29,901 from S$33,190 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,239 bids were received, with a quota of 4,189 COEs available.