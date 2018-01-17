COE premiums close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 17).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$36,890, down from S$41,400 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$42,661 from S$45,289.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$44,000 from S$47,390.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,001, up from S$7,701 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$39,000 from S$$40,101 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 5,594 bids was received, with a quota of 4,431 COEs available.