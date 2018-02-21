COE premiums fall across all categories in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 21).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$36,810, down from S$40,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$39,000 from S$42,322.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$38,801 from S$39,903.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,667, down from the record high of S$8,451 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$36,859 from S$38,303 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,595 bids were received, with a quota of 4,373 COEs available.