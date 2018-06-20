COE premiums for cars fall to lowest since 2010

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for larger cars fell to the lowest in more than eight years, down to S$33,900 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 20) from S$36,000 previously.

The previous low was recorded in Mar 10, 2010, when prices fell to S$26,389.

Advertisement

Premiums for other vehicles mostly closed lower.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$34,110, down from S$36,426 in the last exercise.

This was the lowest since Nov 3, 2010, when the premiums were S$34,001.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$34,400 from S$37,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,889, down from S$7,001 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$32,001 from S$29,902 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 5,734 bids were received, with a quota of 4,178 COEs available.