COE premiums for motorcycles hit record high again

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 7) but motorcycle COE prices reached another high.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,451, up from S$8,001 in the last exercise. The last high recorded was S$8,081 on Mar 29, 2017.



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$40,000, up from S$36,890 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell slightly to S$42,322 from S$42,661.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$39,903 from S$44,000.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$38,303 from S$$39,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,429 bids was received, with a quota of 4,392 COEs available.