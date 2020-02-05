COE prices close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 5).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$30,010, down from S$35,010 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$30,890 from S$37,705.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose marginally to S$25,013 from S$25,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,401, down from S$4,610 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$34,900 from S$37,500.

A total of 4,227 bids were received, with a quota of 3,193 COEs available.