COE prices close higher across all categories in first bidding exercise of 2020
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 8).
For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$35,320, up from S$32,889 in the last exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$37,109 from S$36,000.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$24,402 from S$23,200 in the previous bidding exercise.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,989, up from S$3,658 in the last exercise.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$38,000 from S$37,989.
A total of 4,761 bids were received, with a quota of 3,469 COEs available.