Singapore

COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

singapore traffic, cars, coe - file photo
File photo of cars, motorcycles and goods vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sept 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$31,783, down from S$31,917 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$36,001 from S$38,602.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$25,502 from S$26,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,089, down from S$4,301 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$37,912 from S$40,002.

A total of 5,029 bids were received, with a quota of 3,502 COEs available.

Source: CNA/gs/nh

