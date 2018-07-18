COE premiums up for cars, dip for motorcycles and goods vehicles

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 18).



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$32,699, up from S$25,000 in the last exercise. A total of 3,100 bids were received for this category, up from 1,626 in the previous bidding.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$32,551 from S$31,000.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$32,809 from S$31,001.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,189, down from S$6,514 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$30,889 from S$31,092 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 7,411 bids were received, with a quota of 4,143 COEs available.

