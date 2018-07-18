COE premiums up for cars, dip for motorcycles and goods vehicles

Singapore

COE premiums up for cars, dip for motorcycles and goods vehicles

singapore traffic
File photo of vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 18).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$32,699, up from S$25,000 in the last exercise. A total of 3,100 bids were received for this category, up from 1,626 in the previous bidding. 

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$32,551 from S$31,000.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$32,809 from S$31,001.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,189, down from S$6,514 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$30,889 from S$31,092 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 7,411 bids were received, with a quota of 4,143 COEs available.

Source: CNA/na

Tagged Topics

Bookmark