Singapore

Latest COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

car traffic coe on highway expressway singapore file photo
File photo of cars on a expressway in Singapore. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$40,556, down from S$40,714 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$49,300 from S$45,012.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$35,201 from S$32,889 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,689, up from S$7,670 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$49,500 from S$45,510.

A total of 5,072 bids were received, with a quota of 3,348 COEs available.

Source: CNA/ta

