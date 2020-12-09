COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

Singapore

File photo of vehicles along the Pan Island Expressway in Toa Payoh (Photo: Jeremy Long)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 9).  

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$40,714, up from S$37,690 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$45,012 from S$41,101.

The largest increase was for Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars. Prices went up to S$45,510 from S$41,503.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$32,889 from S$30,334 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,670, up from S$7,300 in the last exercise.

A total of 5,420 bids were received, with a quota of 3,371 COEs available.

Source: CNA/nh(gs)

