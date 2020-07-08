COE prices close higher in first bidding exercise since COVID-19 suspension

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher on Wednesday (Jul 8) in the first bidding exercise since they were suspended because of COVID-19 restrictions.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$33,520, up from S$31,210 in the last exercise in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$35,889 from S$30,012.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$24,502 from S$22,002 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,702, up from S$4,489 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$34,989 from S$32,500.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 9,635 bids were received, with a quota of 4,382 COEs available.