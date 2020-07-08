COE prices close higher in first bidding exercise since COVID-19 suspension

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher on Wednesday (Jul 8) in the first bidding exercise since they were suspended because of COVID-19 restrictions.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$33,520, up from S$31,210 in the last exercise in March.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$35,889 from S$30,012.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$24,502 from S$22,002 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,702, up from S$4,489 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$34,989 from S$32,500.

A total of 9,635 bids were received, with a quota of 4,382 COEs available.

In April, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) first announced that COE bidding exercises for the month would be suspended during the "circuit breaker" period.

This was later extended until Jun 1 along with the circuit breaker extension.



When Singapore exited its circuit breaker period, businesses that provided motor vehicle servicing were allowed to reopen. However, motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms were not allowed to resume operations, which meant that COE bidding remained suspended.

LTA later announced that COE bidding exercises will resume from Jul 6 as motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms open for business in Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.