COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 3).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$29,159, up from S$26,659 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$43,102 from S$39,401.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$27,589 from S$27,021 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,501, up from S$3,469 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$48,209 from S$41,000.

A total of 6,392 bids were received, with a quota of 4,396 COEs available.