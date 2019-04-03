COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 3).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$29,159.

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose from S$39,401 to S$43,102 - the highest since Jan 4, 2018 when it hit S$45,289.

The largest increase was in the open category, which rose from S$41,000 to S$48,209. This is the highest in more than a year, since Dec 6, 2017, as it continues its upward trend.

Open category COEs can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$27,589 from S$27,021 in the previous bidding exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,501, up from S$3,469 in the last exercise.



A total of 6,392 bids were received, with a quota of 4,396 COEs available.