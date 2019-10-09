COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 9).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$34,001, up from S$31,759 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$41,361 from S$37,000.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$26,509 from S$25,556 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,800, up from S$3,601 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$41,001 from S$40,000.

A total of 5,377 bids were received, with a quota of 3,520 COEs available.