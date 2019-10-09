COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

Singapore

COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

cars motorcycles singapore traffic coe file photo
Cars, motorcycles and general traffic in Singapore's central business district (CBD). (File photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 9). 

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$34,001, up from S$31,759 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$41,361 from S$37,000.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$26,509 from S$25,556 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,800, up from S$3,601 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$41,001 from S$40,000.

A total of 5,377 bids were received, with a quota of 3,520 COEs available.

Source: CNA/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark