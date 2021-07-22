COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Jul 22).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$47,010, up from S$45,001 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$59,501 from S$56,100.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$39,523 from S$38,900 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,689, up from S$8,502 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$60,001 from S$57,700.

A total of 3,955 bids were received, with a quota of 2,743 COEs available.