COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 17).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$44,589, up from S$41,996 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$47,001 from S$45,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$39,589 from S$37,513 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,791, up from S$7,752 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$47,806 from S$47,001.

A total of 4,045 bids were received, with a quota of 2,964 COEs available.