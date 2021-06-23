COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$47,821, down from S$48,510 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$56,032 from S$60,109.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$37,000 from S$37,002 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,501, down from S$8,703 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$58,001 from S$61,112.

A total of 4,022 bids were received, with a quota of 2,760 COEs available. The COE quota for May to July has been set at 16,010, the lowest in more than six years.

