COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 19).

Premiums for cars fell the most, with the biggest drop in Category B for larger and more powerful cars. Prices in this category fell by S$3,822 to S$35,906.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$26,999, down from S$30,009 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$39,400 from S$42,002.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$25,501 from S$25,502 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,000, down from S$3,090 in the last exercise.



A total of 5,490 bids were received, with a quota of 4,248 COEs available.