COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$35,990, down from S$37,334 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$39,000 from S$40,990.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$31,502 from S$33,778 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,251, down from S$7,300 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$39,500 from S$39,889.

A total of 4,645 bids were received, with a quota of 3,347 COEs available.