COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

Singapore

COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

cars, goods vehicles, motorcycle in car park coe file photo
File photo of cars, goods vehicles and a motorcycle in a car park in Singapore. 
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$35,990, down from S$37,334 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$39,000 from S$40,990.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$31,502 from S$33,778 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,251, down from S$7,300 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$39,500 from S$39,889.

A total of 4,645 bids were received, with a quota of 3,347 COEs available.

Source: CNA/ic

Tagged Topics

Bookmark