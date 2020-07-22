COE prices close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 22).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$32,699, down from S$33,520 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$35,001 from S$35,889.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$23,888 from S$24,502 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,510, down from S$7,702 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$35,001 from S$34,989.

A total of 7,810 bids were received, with a quota of 4,449 COEs available.

COE bidding exercises were suspended in April when Singapore entered its "circuit breaker" period, with the first bidding exercise since the suspension held on Jul 8.

