COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (May 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$27,000, down from S$36,704 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$42,564 from S$48,010.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$27,400 from S$28,559 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,202, down from S$3,352 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$47,000 from S$52,502.

A total of 5,625 bids were received, with a quota of 4,327 COEs available.