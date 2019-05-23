COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed lower across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (May 23), with premiums for smaller cars seeing the sharpest drop.

Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, ended at S$27,000, down from S$36,704 in the last exercise two weeks ago.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$42,564 from S$48,010.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$47,000 from S$52,502. This is a reversal of the upward trend seen in the last few months.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$27,400 from S$28,559 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,202, down from S$3,352 in the last exercise.

A total of 5,625 bids were received, with a quota of 4,327 COEs available.