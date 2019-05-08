COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

Cars, motorcycles and general traffic in Singapore's central business district (CBD). (File photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 8), with premiums for cars continuing their upward trend. 

Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, saw the biggest increase this round, with premiums closing at S$36,704. This is up from S$33,199 in the last exercise.

For larger and more powerful cars in Category B, premiums rose to S$48,010 from S$48,000.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$52,502 from S$52,410.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$28,559 from S$32,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,352, down from S$3,452 in the last exercise.

A total of 5,625 bids were received, with a quota of 4,271 COEs available.

