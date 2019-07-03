COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 3).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$28,589, up from S$26,999 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$34,000 from S$35,906.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$25,089 from S$25,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,081, up from S$3,000 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$36,901 from S$39,400.

A total of 5,498 bids were received, with a quota of 4,243 COEs available.