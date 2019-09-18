COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 18).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$31,759, down from S$31,783 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$37,000 from S$36,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$25,556 from S$25,502 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,601, down from S$4,089 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$40,000 from S$37,912.

A total of 5,244 bids were received, with a quota of 3,655 COEs available.