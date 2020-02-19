COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 19).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$32,999, up from S$30,010 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$32,889 from S$30,890.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$25,001 from S$25,013 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,309, down from S$4,401 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$33,301 from S$34,900.

A total of 4,863 bids were received, with a quota of 3,226 COEs available.