COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 21).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$37,334, up from S$36,534 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$40,990 from S$40,690.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$33,778 from S$33,089 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,300, down from S$7,451 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$39,889 from S$40,301.

A total of 4,365 bids were received, with a quota of 2,878 COEs available.