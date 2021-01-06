COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 6).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$40,609, up from S$40,556 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$49,001 from S$49,300.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$35,900 from S$35,201 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,501, down from S$7,689 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$49,489 from S$49,500.

A total of 4,805 bids were received, with a quota of 3,354 COEs available.