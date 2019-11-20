COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 20).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$32,000, up from S$30,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$39,700 from S$40,009.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$24,502 from S$25,392 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,921, down from S$4,100 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$40,889 from S$40,101.

A total of 4,808 bids were received, with a quota of 3,452 COEs available.

